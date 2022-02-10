PICS: Mouni Roy enjoys ‘pahado wali maggie’ with hubby Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon soon after tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The newlyweds are spending quality time together in a beautiful resort located in the snow-capped mountains. Mouni has shared a number of pictures from her trip on her social media handle. On February 10, Mouni dropped a photo dump from her first vacay with her husband Suraj. In the pictures, Mouni was seen enjoying ‘pahado wali maggie’ in the snow-covered mountain. Some of the pictures also featured Mouni chilling in the snow. Sharing the glimpse, Mouni wrote, “Non stop snowing ….Also पाहारों के उपर Maggie Maggie Maggie.” The popular actress’ video captivated her fans’ attention who flooded the comment section with love.

Earlier, Mouni had shared a video of her enjoying a snowmobile ride with Suraj in the gorgeous view. The actress had added the famous song ‘Yeh Haseen Vadiyan’ to the short clip before uploading it. Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside.” Mouni also shared several solo pictures and captioned them, “No number of photos or videos can do justice to this place…In love…”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on 27th January in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The couple wore Sabyasachi ensembles for the Bengali wedding. For the Malayali wedding, the bride wore a red and white saree while Suraj looked handsome in a cream kurta.

