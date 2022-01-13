PICS: Mouni Roy flaunts her toned figure in yellow bikini amid wedding rumours

Mouni Roy’s wedding rumours are going around. The reports claim that the actress is getting married at the end of this month to her Dubai-based businessman-boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar. Well, the official confirmation is still awaited as none of the sides have not said anything. Amid these rumours, the actress has shared a series of her pictures of her social media handle which are going viral. She is glowing in those pictures and fans are wondering if that’s a pre-wedding glow.

Mouni shared gorgeous pictures of her in a yellow bikini. She left her hair open and flaunted her toned figure. She has captioned the post as, “Life s an accumulation of moments & aglio olio Most definitely aglio olio ! All who knows me knows!!!! (sic)”. Aamna Sharif dropped heart eyed emoji in the comment section.

Fans also dropped fire emojis. As per reports, Mouni will be having an intimate beach wedding in Goa. The marriage will be held according to Bengali traditions. Her family members and close friends are expected to attend her D-Day.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Recently, the motion poster was released.

