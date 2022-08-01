PICS: Mouni Roy twins in orange with her 'girl' Lauren Gottlieb & has ‘absolutely no idea’ of how she did that

Mouni Roy is one of the most sought-after actresses in the telly sector. She has been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. From thigh-high slits, and plunging necklines to desi couture; the diva knows how to slay in any outfit she wears. And with her recent outing in a bright saffron dress, she totally nailed the lunch date look. She shared a picture with Lauren Gottlieb, as they were twinning in orange outfits.

Mouni was in for a surprise when she found herself twinning with a friend, Lauren Gottlieb. The Brahmastra actress took to social media to share a couple of pictures with the ABCD actress. The two laughed as they posed for pictures. "Absolutely no idea about how im twinning with my doll!!!!!!!! Of magic & love I guesss!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Mouni wrote on Instagram. Responding to it, Lauren said, "Love you so much darling I still can’t get over us twinning today. Definitely destiny."

Manmeet of Meet Brothers' fame wrote, "You girls are kidding right." He then went on to say, "How is this even possible??" Not in a mood to let the ladies have fun without him, he went on to say, "Anyway, stop lunching without me you two."

We are totally bowled over by Mouni Roy's bright-coloured dress. The easy breezy dress from the shelves of Label Aditi Hundia comes at an affordable cost of Rs 4k. The colour and the pattern of the cute little dress make it the perfect lunch date dress.

Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The Naagin actress will be seen in an unforgettable avatar in the film. Ayan Mukerji has called her the "surprise package" of the film and couldn't stop heaping praise at the talented actress.

