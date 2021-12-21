PICS: Neha Bhasin stuns in a purple cut-out top as she steps out with Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia

In the recent past, singer Neha Bhasin has been hitting the headlines for her stints in the reality shows including Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. In the digital version, the musician was evicted on the 39th day securing 6th place in the competition. Whereas, Neha Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant on the 35th day. Unfortunately, her journey there did not last too long as she was evicted once again on day 55.

Although her journey inside both the shows was short, she ended up developing true friendships with her fellow contestants. Speaking of which, On Tuesday, December 21, she was spotted going on a dinner date with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia. It seems that the two share a great bond of camaraderie with each other and have decided to continue their friendship even out of the shows.

While making their public appearance, Neha Bhasin chose to wear a short purple crop top which was paired with a darker shade of leather skirt. She used a statement clutch and earrings as an accessory to complete her look. Meanwhile, hair tied in a sleek bun and bright smile completed the look of the star. Speaking of Rajiv Adatia, the star opted for a quirky shirt and comfy pants to round off his look. The two were spotted at the upscale locality of Bandra, where the shutterbugs captured them together.

