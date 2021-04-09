PICS: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet twin in white & steal the limelight as they smile their way out of the airport

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh looked head over heels in love with each other as they were spotted at Mumbai airport. Check out their pictures.

Power couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been in the news ever since they got married. The two, who fell in love during the music video shoot Nehu Da Vyah, have been dishing out major relationship goals for everyone. Right from stepping out together in the city to travelling together, Neha and Rohanpreet have been the center of attraction. Today, the couple was spotted by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport leaving everyone in awe of their crackling chemistry.

In the photos, both the singers can be seen twinning and making style statements. Neha looked lovely in a chic white top that she teamed up with a green coloured green skirt. She styled up her outfit with white shoes. On the other hand, Rohanpreet looked uber cool in an all-white outfit. He can be seen be donning a white tee with matching shorts. Both the artist stole the limelight with their chemistry as they looked head over heels in love with each other. In one of the photos, the Coca-Cola singer can be seen looking at Rohanpreet’s eyes. The two can also be seen smiling their way out of the airport.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet have also been stealing hearts on social media. Right from making their cute reel videos to dropping their mushy photos, the duo has been very active on their respective handles.

On the work front, Neha had recently released a single titled Marjaneya. The romantic number was featured on the Bigg Boss 13 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

