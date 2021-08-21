PICS: Nikki Tamboli dons a floral dress for her airport look as she leaves with family for her birthday vacay

It is the 25th birthday of the popular South India actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Nikki Tamboli. The gorgeous actress was papped at the Mumbai airport as she was seen entering the airport with her family. She looked exquisite in a floral off-shoulder dress and a studded mask.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli went on a vacation on her birthday as she was seen heading towards the airport. She looked amazing in the floral off-shoulder dress. It has a designer belt. Her hair was open and she had worn long earrings. She has worn beige footwear and a pink mask with studs on the sides. She took her mask off for getting clicked and posed for the pictures. She thanked them for the birthday wishes.

See pictures here:

See video here:

Nikki Tamboli shared that it will not be a grand celebration this year for her birthday, as it is Rakhi on the next day. The actress had lost her brother few months back after he was detected with COVID 19. She has been having a tough time dealing with the situation and often shares posts as well as stories for her brother.

She had shared in one of her posts, “I really would like to request all my Nikkians, my fans and friends to not send me any cakes or pastries on my birthday or before my birthday as I have decided to not cut cakes on my birthday from now on till years to come. I recently lost my brother and the next day is Rakhi, so I really hope you'll respect my decision and rather pray for my brother's soul, help the people in need and feed those who actually needs it. Thank you !”

Also read- KKK11's Nikki Tamboli's take on relationship: 'I don’t think I can give someone else priority right now'