PICS: Nikki Tamboli receives warm wishes from Arjun Bjilani, Rubina Dilaik, Varun and others on her birthday

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli celebrates her birthday today on August 21. The actress is among the well-known personalities in the television industry and rose to fame after she had participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures.

Apart from this, Nikki shares a great bond with many popular celebs from the industry and is often seen spending time with them. For her birthday celebration, the actress donned a stunning sequined gown and looked glamorous as she flaunted her toned physique. Sharing this video, she captioned, "On this day A queen was born. Happy birthday to meeee".

Today, many celebs took to their social media handles and wished the actress on the occasion:

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

