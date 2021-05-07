PICS: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani & others snapped at airport, leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya, Abhinav Shukla and Saurabh Raj Jain leave for Cape Town to be part of the show.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to go on floors. The show which will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Every year many celebrities take part in the show and this year too actors and actresses have joined the show. Rahul Vaidya, Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, , Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya, Abhinav Shukla, and Saurabh Raj Jain are participating in the show. Contestants were spotted at the airport as they left for the destination.

Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her brother, was seen in an all-black attire at the airport. She didn’t pose for the shutterbugs. While Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya, Saurabh Raj Jain were also seen at the airport. They waved at the shutterbugs and posed for them. All the celebrities were seen in the mask, following the COVID 19 protocols. Shweta Tiwari was seen wearing a leopard print top with flared jeans. The actress flashed her infectious smile.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya were also spotted at the airport. Their partners also came to say goodbye to them. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also became emotional as she bid adieu to Vivek Dahiya. Rahul Vaidya was also seen with ladylove Disha Parmar. He kissed her forehead and hand before leaving. He was also part of the Bigg Boss season 14.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

