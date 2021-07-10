PICS: Parth Samthaan adorably pouts at Chicago airport as he returns back home; Says ‘Chal Chalein apne ghar’

Parth Samthaan shares pictures as heads home from the Chicago airport. He wrote song lyrics in the caption as bids adieu with a sad face.

The actor Parth Samthaan had been on the tour of the US since the last few weeks. He travelled to numerous popular places including Texas, Michigan, New York and others. The actor was active on social media during the entire trip and had been sharing pictures as well as stories for his fans. He had been sharing pictures of himself from the places he visited and the variety of cuisines he had tried on the trip. The actor has finally come to the end of the tour and he is coming back to India. Parth shared pictures from the Chicago airport as he gets ready to board the flight to India.

In the latest picture shared by Parth Samthaan, he is seen at the Chicago International airport. He is seen cutely pouting as his trip has come to an end. He is carrying a duffle bag with him and had worn a black outfit. The actor had worn a black t-shirt, hoodie and joggers. The actor wrote in the caption, “Chal Chalein apne ghar , aye mere humsafar #vacationends #indiacalling #chicagoairport”.

The charming actor Parth Samthaan started his career with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, along with actress Niti Taylor. He was highly appreciated for his role of Anurag Basu in reboot of the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, he was paired with actress Erica Fernandes. Parth was last seen in the Alt Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He was on a break for some days as he went on a trip to US.

