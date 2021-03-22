PICS: Parth Samthaan enjoys post birthday party with Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang; Fans ask 'Where is Erica?

Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay friends. He shared the pictures on his Instagram but fans want to know why Erica wasn't seen.

Parth Samthaan has celebrated his birthday on March 11, but it looks like the celebration continued for days. The actor is still in celebration mode and this time partied with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. Parth, who even enjoys a huge fan following on social media, was last seen in this show and his role of Anurag Basu was highly appreciated. He has shared his birthday pictures on Instagram. In the photos, everyone seemed to have a great time.

However, what caught fans' attention was Parth’s co-actor Erica Fernandes, who was missing from the party. At Parth Samthaan’s birthday bash, his co-stars Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Shubhavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar were present. His other friends Aamna Sharif, also joined the party along with his family members. But fans were curious to know why Erica was missing. Sharing the pictures, Parth wrote, “Birthday 2.0 with the kasautii gang.” And fans asked him, “Where is Erica?” His comment section is filled with this one question.

There are rumours going around that the actor might make his acting debut with Resul Pookutty's Piharwa. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The actor had mentioned in the past that as he was an outsider in Bollywood, it was difficult for him to get an appropriate role, and was unable to get the right offers. Parth Samthaan will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi starring .

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan is heartbroken as his grandma passes away; Hina Khan pays condolence

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

Share your comment ×