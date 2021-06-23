PICS: Parth Samthaan shares an emotional note as he ponders about his life's transformation in 3 years

Parth Samthaan feels thankful for all the success in his life and reveals the major changes in his life over the past three years.

Actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular actors. He started his career with the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which he was paired with actress Niti Taylor. The actor is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos. At present, he is travelling in the US and he has recently shared a picture of himself in a same place but with different time spans. In the pictures, Parth Samthaan is seen posing in front of Times Square in New York.

Parth has shared pictures of himself in the same pose and place but they are three years apart. The actor has shared in the caption, “A lot happened in these 3 years , starting with Kasautii and then buying your own house to losing my father and then Covid for all of us eventually , life had several challenges in these 3 years , and all I did was I kept going , kept pushing ..yes it wasn’t a smooth ride .. a roller coaster infact .. but that’s how life will always be … Unpredictable always been grateful to the all the people who I worked with have had some great and beautiful memories … a big Thankyou and finally cheers to the future coz the journey has to continue…………”

The actor was last seen in the TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he played the role of Anurag Basu. He was paired with actress Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna. The viewers liked the romantic chemistry between the lead pair. He has also been part of web series and reality shows.

