PICS: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar smile for the paps before jetting off to ring in New Year 2022

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are some of the hottest TV couples right now. The gorgeous couple tied the knot on 16 July this year and since then, they have been painting the town red with their love. Their pictures always go viral on Instagram and make the biggest headlines. Just a while back on Monday, Disha shared some regal pictures of herself and her beau Rahul as they attended the Sangeet ceremony of one of their relatives. Today, the duo was spotted at the airport, all set to fly out for a fun New Years’ vacay.

In the pictures, the two looked quite stylish in their casuals- a perfect airport look. Rahul sported all-black attire as he paired up a graphic black hoodie with black joggers. He completed the look with a snapback. On the other hand, Disha looked super cute in her neon green sweatshirt and black tennis skirt. She also carried an adorable pastel blue quilted back along with her. The couple seemed super excited for their vacation and starting the new year on a positive, fun note.

Take a look at the duo's outfits:

Coming back to their sangeet pictures, the duo proved that whatever the occasion might be, they can pull off any and every attire. While Disha donned a ravishing floral green saree which was paired with a matching embroidered blouse, Rahul looked handsome in his simple black attire and formal shoes. The duo looked absolutely regal. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Disha enthusiastically wrote, “About Last night! For Zarish & Daniyal’s Sangeet”.

Check their Sangeet pics:

