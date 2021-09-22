PICS: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar off to Maldives for honeymoon; Spotted at the airport

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the cutest couples in the telly world. They have been grabbing the limelight after the singer proposed to her on national television in Bigg Boss 14. After coming out of the house, both decided to take a bar up in their relationship and got married on 16th July this year. Their popularity has been increasing since then. Well, after their marriage both got busy with their work and did not get time to go for a honeymoon.

But now the couple is off to Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon. Well, this time it will be a double celebration as Rahul’s birthday also falls tomorrow and he will be ringing it in the beach destination. Today, they were spotted at the airport. Clad in a black outfit, Disha was looking pretty with her hair open. She was wearing a black t-shirt and pants and completed her look with a yellow handbag. Rahul wore a green colour athleisure. Both pose for the shutterbugs before heading inside the airport.

Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show has received a positive response from the audience. And the singer was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 currently. The show is heading towards the finale.

Take a look at the photos here:

Rahul and Disha had recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and shared the pictures on social media. The couple's marriage was also a dreamy affair. Many celebrities were seen attending the marriage. The actress was looking very beautiful in her bridal outfit.

