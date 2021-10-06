PICS: Ranveer Singh is super excited about show The Big Picture, exclaims 'I'm going to kill it'

, who is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood is all set to make his debut on small screen. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is set to make his debut with The Big Picture which will be a quiz show. And while the show is set to go on air on October 16, it was launched today in Mumbai wherein Ranveer got candid about the show and was all praises for his team for The Big Picture.

He even recalled how had lauded his hook step for the show. “I was offered multiple TV shows before, but nothing stars didn't align. Finally, everything fell in place with The Big Picture. Got the best team to work with. Even Bhai (Salman Khan) appreciated my hook step for the show. He is my producer here and what more could I ask for. I am just going to kill it and will do my best. If my best is good enough, is yet to be seen. But I will try to provide a gold standard of entertainment. This is my commitment. Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di... phir kya hota hai? Jo hota hai, manjoore khuda hota hai,” Ranveer added.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s pics:

To recall, Ranveer had made an appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 during the launch of the popular reality show. He even sought hosting tops from the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star and they had set the stage on fire with their swag.