PICS: Rashami Desai looks adorable in a quirky white shirt dress as she poses for paps post shoot

The Uttaran fame actress Rashami was recently spotted by the paparazzi after she was leaving from the shoot. The actress has a massive fan following on social media who love her exquisite fashion sense. It is quite evident from her pictures on social media. She can pull off any attire gracefully, be it traditional wear or western. Bigg Boss 13 contestant was one of the most popular contestants of the show and her fashion sense was highly appreciated. She was recently spotted by paps in a shirt dress.

The gorgeous actress looks sassy and cool in her latest pictures. She was seen wearing a white printed collared shirt dress. It has quirky sticker designs all over the dress. She had paired the looked with stylish sequin work slippers. It has written boss lady in bright colors and sequin work. Her hair is in light curls and the makeup is very subtle. She is seen carrying a handbag in brown and blue handbag.

See the pictures here: