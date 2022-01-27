PICS: Rubina Dilaik chills in swimming pool as she sizzles in black bikini; Fans call her ‘Hot’

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She surely knows how to set the internet on fire through her pictures. The actress on Thursday took to her social media handle and shared pictures donning a hot black strapless bikini. She is looking gorgeous and fans are also going gaga. The comment section is flooded with fans' reactions. While in some pictures Rubina can be seen having fun with actress Keerti Kelkar. Both share a close bond.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina writes, “#goodvibes only." In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black colour strapless bikini as she chills in the swimming pool. In others, she is spotted posing with an inflatable pool toy. The actress is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. "Just cant take my eyes off from you," a fan wrote. Another called her hot.

Rubina, who is quite active on social media, often shares stunning photos and videos of herself. She rose to fame as Radhika Shastri in the show 'Chotti Bahu', and Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress recently featured alongside singer Inder Chahal in the music video 'Shah Rukh Khan'. She is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh'. The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal.

