PICS: Rubina Dilaik goes into boss lady mode for haters; Says she's 'Woman of boundaries & standards'

Rubina Dilaik has shared stunning pictures of her in boss lady avatar. Fans love it and have appreciated her.
Rubina Dilaik’s performance in Bigg Boss 14 has won her a title in the show. She was called ‘Boss Lady’ and due to that, she was always trolled or called arrogant. But this has not affected her. She has been living up to the title. Recently, she shared some stunning pictures of her. The actress also penned a message for her haters in the caption. She is currently been seen in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Who judge you as arrogant and superior don’t know that you are a woman of boundaries and standards!” In the picture, she is s seen wearing a black blazer with a 'Boss Lady' neckpiece and a 'Queen' hairpin. She also shares pictures on her Twitter with the same caption. Rahul Mahajan dropped heart emoji and Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar wrote, ‘You are a cutie’. One of the fans wrote, "Boss lady setting the Instagram on fire.’

Another one wrote on Twitter, "Treat me like a Queen and I’ll treat you like a king. Treat me like a game, and I’ll show you how it’s played.#RubinaDilaik". To note, she had tested positive for COVID 19, but has now recovered.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, her she Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki completed 5 years. She had shared unseen pictures and wrote, "5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love Red heartFolded hands ( my beautiful people) ........ Shakti has and will always be close to my heart....Congratulations to the entire team @ColorsTV @sharmarashmi20."

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik shares PICS as her show Shakti completes five years; Says ‘Will always be close to my heart’

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

