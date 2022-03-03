PICS: Rubina Dilaik looks dreamy as she poses amidst a forest setting for her latest photoshoot

Rubina Dilaik is popular on social media for her fashion sense and attitude. The actress has a massive fan following and she often shares pictures on social media. Rubina Dilaik's style statement became popular with her entry in the show Bigg Boss 14, where people got to see the real personality of the actress, and she was chosen as the winner of the season. The actress has recently shared some entrancing pictures of herself on social media in a completely new look.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she looks like a goddess in a shimmery blouse and red long dhoti style skirt. She paired it with a stole. She sported golden jewellery, comprising a heavy choker, armband, waistband, bangles and anklets. In the pictures, we can see a mystic forest background. Rubina captioned, “Naam ek, roop anek …. Arañÿä…..”

Actress Charlie Chauhan dropped fire emojis as she commented, “gorgeoussssssss”.

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik recently shared her first look from her upcoming OTT web series, Ardh. She looked beautiful in her ‘first look as Madhu’. She donned a saree with a mangalsutra and sindoor and proved that beauty lies in simplicity. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Hey my beautiful people what better day than Mahashivratri to Present my first look as ‘’Madhu’ from Ardh!…..Har har Mahadev. Jai Shirgul Maharaj #Ardhrubina #Ardh". Fans shared their excitement and the post became viral.



