PICS: Rubina Dilaik reveals the things she eats for ‘Tandaroosti aur taazgi’; Hubby Abhinav Shukla reacts

Rubina Dilaik has always focussed on healthy living. This time also she shared a post on stressing about healthy eating.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently tested negative for COVID 19. She is recovering and is currently in her hometown Shimla with her parents, while her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has been sharing motivational posts after recovering from COVID 19. And to add to the list is her recent post on food habits. She has always stressed on healthy lifestyle and follows it without fail in her personal life.

Sharing pictures on her official Instagram handle, Rubina wrote, “Meri tandaroosti aur taazgi ka raaz, ghar ka ghee, doodh aur makhan.” Clad in a pretty pink printed kaftan, she looks beautiful. She has accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. Her husband Abhinav also reacted to the picture and dropped heart-eyed emoji. Fans are also impressed by her summer look and are dropping messages.

One of the users wrote, “Super hot is se to Insta jal jayega bechara ban hote hote bcha hai.” Recently, the actress had also shared five things that helped her in battling Coronavirus.

The actress had opened up on why she rejected the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had mentioned that she was committed to her serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. This year, the couple will be celebrating their anniversary away from each other as Abhinav is in South Africa.

