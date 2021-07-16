PICS: Rubina Dilaik is a sight to behold in THIS stunning princess cut gown; Don't miss it

Rubina Dilaik dropped pictures of herself in a stunning blue princess gown. Check it out below.

Rubina Dilaik has kept us busy with her stunning pictures and posts. She is one of the top-most stars in the Telly industry. In her recent social media post, Rubina posted a series of pictures of herself in a beautiful blue princess gown. She looked absolutely stunning in the photographs. She also called them her favourite ones. Rubina wrote, “Well! These are my favourite so far.”

Her new pictures are proof that Rubina’s panache is unmistakable. This is what makes the TV star enjoy a massive following on her social media handle. Rubina’s Instagram handle is filled with fun videos and photographs. Her trending post attracted comments from her fans. One of them said, “Beautiful”, a second one complimented the actress and said, “You are the most positive person”, “Gorgeous diva,” said another. Besides compliments, her comment section was overwhelmed with fire and heart emoticons. Many celebrities also commented on her post. Nikki Tamboli called Rubina a ‘princess’, while Asees Kaur said, ‘Yaaar pretty’.

Take a look:

Rubina often updates her social media. In one of her previous posts on Instagram, Rubina looked stunning as ever in a yellow swimsuit. Sharing the clip, Rubina Dilaik kept the caption of the post simple and only added a water droplet emoji.

On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

