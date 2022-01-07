PICS: Rubina Dilaik 'steps into 2022' fashionably late in a royal yellow gown; Check here

Though it has been a week since we entered into 2022, the New Year spirit hasn’t worn off. Many celebrities welcomed the New Year in their own special way to wish the fans heartily and also set goals for this year. On Thursday, Rubina Dilaik put up her New Year post in a fashionably late manner - and honestly, we are so glad she did it! The gorgeous actress is the reigning queen of the telly world without a doubt. Since her stint in Bigg Boss season 14, her fan-following increased magnanimously and it doesn’t look it's going to decrease anytime soon. Coming back to the post, the ‘Choti Bahu’ actress absolutely killed it and looked way too gorgeous.

In the post, royalty took a human form in Rubina Dilaik who donned one of D.L. Maya’s dramatic bright yellow frilly gown. The actress looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale. Her yellow attire popped against the bright red backdrop of the post. With the out of the world pictures, the actress also penned down quite a thoughtful caption. She wrote, “Its never too late to begin that you always dreamt of…. So here I am Stepping in The New Year #mode , 6days later ….. #2022." Yes Rubina, it is also never too late to bless us with your ethereal pictures!

Check Rubina’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rubina is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal’s Ardh where she will star alongside Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik bemused with Instagram filter ‘What should I do in 2022's’ suggestion; Asks fans about it