PICS: Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia glam up Bigg Boss 15 sets ahead of finale; Miesha, Ieshaan arrive

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to come to an end after an exciting and entertaining season that went on for four months. With the BB 15 grand finale finally here, the contestants are gearing up for the last few hours before host Salman Khan announces the name of the winner. Apart from that many celebrities including former winners of the popular reality show, and ex-contestants of this season also arrived on the sets for a star-studded and fun-filled night. BB 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, BB 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia, BB 4 winner Shweta Tiwari, and BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan were spotted on the sets.

Urvashi Dholakia was papped at her glamourous best as she was seen clad in a blingy red saree. Her makeup was flawless, and she left her hair open in soft waves. Rubina Dilaik looked super effortless in her casuals featuring a full-sleeved tee-shirt and ripped denim pants. The actress looked all the more pretty after she decked up for the finale in a black and pink outfit.

Lovebirds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal who made news because of their relationship in Bigg Boss 15 were also papped on sets. The couple looked super hot as they complimented each other well with their sartorial choices for the night. While Miesha was seen clad in a grey embellished saree, Ieshaan dressed up in a white suit. Rakhi Sawant was also papped by the media as she arrived with her husband, Ritesh Singh. Finalist Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty was also seen.

Take a look:

Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai are the six finalists in this season.

