PICS: Rupali Ganguly in her sky blue Anarkali look is ‘here to take away all your midweek blues’

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry, who has a massive following. She is active on social media and often shares her charming pictures and videos with her loyal fans. She often shares pictures of her various get-ups from the sets of Anupamaa. The actress recently donned a different look on the show, and she has shared the new look of herself on her social media.

The Anupamaa lead star donned an elegant and beautiful blue Anarkali suit in her new picture. She has paired the look with a net studded dupatta with a designer border. The actress accessorised her look with beautiful blue jhumkas and some simple bangles. Her hair is tied up and her makeup is flawless as she looks pretty in the gota work suit.

She wrote in the caption, “अनारकली डिस्को चली Here’s to take away all your midweek blues love U @ketswalawalkar for thinking of this look @harmeetnishabedi @pawandeep_kwatra for having the patience and the talent to convince me And while I pose …. Look at our Sunand Sir looking oblivious to my existence in the background”.

See the post here: