PICS: Rupali Ganguly pays a special tribute to THESE 3 on ‘Guru Purnima’; Find Out

The lead actress of the show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is popular on social media. She is very active on her social media handles and shares pictures and videos of herself. She often shares BTS videos and other entertaining content with her fans. On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, Rupali made a special dedication on her social media. On Guru Purnima, she revealed in her post about her the great contribution of her father, husband, and the film industry in her life, which led her to the place where she is today.

Rupali shared that she has no formal training for acting but she learned from watching movies. She captioned, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude with all the wonderful Gurus in my life. My first guru my father for making a mark in this industry after all the struggles.. so that we have the privilege to be born and be a part of this wonderful fraternity.”

She further wrote, “Next my wonderful @ashwinkverma for adding onto the values which my parents had taught me of being a good human being, of going out your way to be kind and for giving me the wings to fly! And finally the wonderful film industry jo bhi sikha hai, filmo se sikha hai.. to all the wonderful directors,actors. and technicians ….especially my favourite ji..na koi acting class gayi hoon, kahi se nahi sikha.. whatever I have learnt as an actor have been from my father and watching all the lovely actors who have graced the silver screen.”

Rupali Ganguly is happily married to Ashwin K Verma, with whom she often shares adorable pictures on her social media. They also have a son named Rudransh, who is the light and soul of her life.

