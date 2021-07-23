PICS: Rupali Ganguly’s new furry friend ‘Gabbar Anupamaa Shah’ takes over her make up room

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular TV actresses presently due to her impressive acting in the show Anupamaa. She has been getting a lot love and support of her fans. Rupali is also active on social media and often shares her pictures and videos. She has also been vocal about her love for pets. The actress is also very fond of a dog present on the sets of their show, whom she has named as Gabbar.

The Anupamaa star has recently shared a picture on her social media in which she is seen petting her furry friend on the sets. She seems very happy holding the dog close to her and she lovingly calls him 'Gabbu'. She also shared that the dog entered her make up room to play with her. She wrote in the caption, “So a lot of you have been asking about Gabbar lately.. here are some pictures with the superstar of our set - Gabbar Anupamaa Shah First He took over my heart Then he took over my make up room My Gabbu Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for letting these babies stay on set! Kehte hai na ki jaha inn bezubaano ka aashiwaad hota hai, wahan pe barkat zaroor hoti hai, truly said! THU THU THU”.

