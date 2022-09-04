PICS: Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse of 'Anupamaa Cha Raja' from the sets of the show

Rupali Ganguly is among the well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is presently seen in the top-rated show Anupamaa where she essays the main lead character and has been winning the heart of the masses with her exceptional acting skills. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. Now, as we are celebrating the Ganesh festival, the makers of Anupamaa also made sure to ring the occasion together as a family not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Today, Rupali reached the sets and shared a glimpse of the beautifully decorated mandap and Ganpati Bappa. Taking to her Instagram story, the Anupamaa actress first shared a video where she thanked the producer of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, and wrote, "When u work in a dream come true place". In the next clip, she shared a glimpse of 'Anpamaa Cha Raja' and also expressed how blessed she feels to be shooting in nice weather. She also shared a video where the Anupamaa cast, crew, and the makers were seen doing Ganesh Aarti, and sharing this, Rupali wrote, "Anupamaa Chya Raja Chi Aarti".

Talking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.

