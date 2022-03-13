PICS: Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Jasmin & others glam up a grand event

The people of the glam TV world never fail to stun us with their amazing fashion choices. Oh, and if it a grand event? Well, you can expect numerous jaw-dropping outfits. Such was the case with a recent function. We spotted numerous cells there such as Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Jasmin Bhasin. Several other movie stars such as Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also graced the event and increased the temperature.

Jasmin Bhasin absolutely owned the event with her bedazzling look. She wore an orange beautiful dress and paired it up with white boots. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun that accentuated her sharp features. Coming to Shamita, she looked like a princess in her midnight blue, bling gown. It was a deep-cut gown and her infectious smile enhanced the look multifold, Finally, coming to Neha Bhasin, she went for a complete party look, with her dazzling silver outfit. All in all, we really think these celebs’ stylists are godsent because WOW! They did an absolutely amazing job.

Take a look at the pics:

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin are one of the most famous bestie-duo in the industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became good friends. Neha constantly supported Shamita throughout Bigg Boss 15, and they also partied together after the show ended. Even Jasmin Bhasin was a part of Bigg Boss Season 15. She has also been part of numerous TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and others.

