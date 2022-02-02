PICS: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat get lost in each other's eyes, celebrate former's birthday

Shamita Shetty has turned a year older. She is throwing a birthday party for all her friends and family members. Well, many contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were spotted at the celebration party including her sister Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and mother. But for some time, her beau Raqesh Bapat was missing. However, he has now turned up for the party. The lovebirds even came out for the shutterbugs and posed for them. They just couldn't stop gushing and smiling. The Mohabbatein actress was looking gorgeous in her birthday dress.

Shamita was seen wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She was looking stunning in the dress which she paired with golden colour heels. Raqesh on the other side was seen wearing jeans with a denim jacket and floral shirt. Both smiled and posed for the camera. They were seen chatting and smiling. Both have been dating from Bigg Boss OTT days and going strong since. It is only for the pictures, the couple removed their masks.

To note, Raqesh was very angry with Tejasswi when she called Shamita aunty. The actor slammed her on social media for age-shaming. Even other celebrities also came out in support of Shamita.