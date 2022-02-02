PICS: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat get lost in each other's eyes, celebrate former's birthday
Shamita was seen wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She was looking stunning in the dress which she paired with golden colour heels. Raqesh on the other side was seen wearing jeans with a denim jacket and floral shirt. Both smiled and posed for the camera. They were seen chatting and smiling. Both have been dating from Bigg Boss OTT days and going strong since. It is only for the pictures, the couple removed their masks.
To note, Raqesh was very angry with Tejasswi when she called Shamita aunty. The actor slammed her on social media for age-shaming. Even other celebrities also came out in support of Shamita.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Shamita is not seen in films for a long time. She has been missing. The actress had worked in films—Mohabbatein, Zeher, Fareb, Bewafa and Cash. Her dance on Sharara Sharara and Chori Pe Chori became extremely popular.
