PICS: Shilpa Shetty and Rajiv Adatia travel to Shirdi to pray for Shamita’s win in Bigg Boss 15

Shamita Shetty is winning everyone’s heart from her performance in Bigg Boss 15. The audience is considering her as a dignified player who knows her game properly. The actress is giving her best in all tasks. Well, now the show is inching closer and already Bigg Boss is running the Ticket To Finale task. Amid this, her sister Shilpa Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have traveled to pilgrimage Shirdi for Shamita’s win in Bigg Boss 15. Shilpa has even shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15, shared a video on his Instagram stories. He even shared an adorable selfie with Shilpa and wrote, “Off to Shirdi with my Sis @theshilpashetty Om Sai Ram!” In one of the pictures, the actress is seen posing and there are two monkeys behind her. In another picture, she has also shared Shirdi's idol image. Soon celebrities and fans dropped their prayers to take blessings of Sai Baba in the comments section of the post.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa had joined the show through a video call and had a conversation with her after months. The sisters got emotional as they connected after a huge gap.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in Hungama 2 which was released on the digital platform. Apart from this, the actress has not announced her project till now.

