PICS: Shubra, Rani, Mahi and Prachi make Meet’s wedding special; All set to make a grand entry in the show

Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a place for itself in the audience’s hearts ever since its premiere. During the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) getting married to Meet Alhawat (Shagun Pandey) after the former's sister runs away. While the whole wedding will happen in unusual circumstances, Meet's BFFs including Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s Shubhra (Neha Marda), Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Mahi (Amandeep), Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Apna Time Bhi Aaeyega’s Rani (Megha Ray) will be seen attending her wedding and making the occasion even more special.

During the wedding sequence shoot, they not only added to the glamour quotient but also were Meet's support system. Talking about their friend’s wedding, Neha Marda mentioned, “I was very excited to attend Meet’s wedding. Being her close friend, I knew that she had not thought of getting married at such a stage, but now that her wedding is taking place, I am extremely happy for her. In fact, I was overjoyed seeing her in her bridal look. We have always seen her wearing jeans and a top, but today was different. She was looking like a perfect Haryanvi bride, and I am really happy that she is getting married into such a wonderful family. Meet Alhawat is a great guy and also so handsome! I wish her all the luck, love and happiness for this new phase in her life.”

Megha Ray a.k.a Rani also added, “A girl always looks stunning in a bridal look and so was Meet. I was super happy to attend her wedding. In fact, it’s been a long time since we attended any wedding functions as such, so it was great to be attending my BFFs marriage. I also performed at her wedding, and I am excited for everyone to see it. To be honest, when I got to know about Meet’s wedding, the first thing that came to my mind was my character - Rani's marriage.”

Adding further to their excitement, Mugdha Chaphekar a.k.a Prachi said, “I was so surprised when I got to know that Meet is getting married. However, after I saw her in the bridal look, I felt very emotional and happy for her. I am sure Meet Alhawat is a great guy and I wish them a very happy married life.”

While we all are excited to see Meet and her friends at the wedding, viewers are in for some major twists and turn after Meet Hooda gets married to Meet Alhawat.

