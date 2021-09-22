PICS: Shweta Tiwari pens note for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants: A journey full of memories

Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is coming to an end. The finale will be aired this weekend. The makers have already the promo video on its official social handles. This year 13 celebrities have participated— , , Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Malbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain. And now only six contestants are left for the final round. Ahead of the finale, the contestants met one time and posed for the pictures.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shweta shared a series of pictures and wrote, “A beautiful journey of a beautiful show comes to an end…!Promises to always stay in touch and never-ending friendship are made..A journey full of memories, Endless talks,Endless lessons Comes to an End.” In the pictures, she is seen posing with all contestants and also with Rohit Shetty. Till now, Divyanka has been one of the strongest contestants in the show. She has been winning hearts from her daring stunts.

Many fans even asked questions about who won the show and some took Divyanka's name in the comment section.

To note, Shweta has been part of many hit shows. She was last seen Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which went off air. She rose to fame with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She became a household name. Her personal life has always been in the limelight even when she was in South Africa shooting for the reality show.

