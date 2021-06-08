PICS: Shweta Tiwari says her KKK 11 nickname is 'Mumma'; Poses with Vishal Singh & calls him 'momma ka baby'

Actress Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, she shared a video and revealed her nickname on the show. Later, she dropped cool photos with Vishal Aditya Singh and left fans amused with her caption.

Over the past few days, Shweta Tiwari has been in the headlines owing to her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The gorgeous actress headed to Cape Town to compete in Fear Factor's India edition with several other celebs. While being on the show, Shweta forged a bond with many of her co-contestants including Vishal Aditya Singh. She often shares photos from the shoot locations and leaves the internet in awe. However, this time, she didn't just share photos. Shweta also went on to reveal her nickname on the show in a video.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shweta shared a video in which she is seen getting ready for shoot with her team working on her hair and makeup. In the video, she reveals that everyone on KKK 11 calls her 'mumma'. Later, Shweta shared a couple of photos with Vishal from the shoot location for the day and called him 'momma ka baby'. In the photos, she is seen clad in a white top with blue sweatpants. On the other hand, Vishal is seen sporting a white shirt with brown pants. The two struck goofy poses for the frame.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Humara Babua @vishalsingh713 #mommakababy #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare." The cute photos of Shweta and Vishal managed to impress netizens as many dropped sweet comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Tiwari X Bihari." Another wrote, "Cuties".

Meanwhile, recently, in a chat with a leading daily, Shweta revealed that she took on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 now for the element of adventure. She also revealed how her daughter Palak Tiwari told her that if she didn't take up the show now, then it may be too late for her to participate later. Hence, the actress joined many others like Vishal, Abhinav Shukla, , Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, to face her fears with taskmaster Rohit Shetty this season.

