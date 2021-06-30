PICS: Sidharth Shukla looks dapper in brown denims; Fans call him ‘Handsome’

Sidharth Shukla shared a series of pictures on his Instagram with the new look. Fans are showering loads of love on it.

Sidharth Shukla is riding high on the success of his recently released web series ‘Broken Broken But Beautiful Season 3. He was seen opposite Sonia Rathee. The romantic web series is still trending on social media and fans just loved his performance in the series. He has been getting an overwhelming response from his fans who are gushing over his overall look in the series. To add more, he has shared a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle.

Sidharth is slaying it in a brown coloured monochrome denim shirt and matching pants and also captioned the post as “For the love of you” with a red heart emoji. He completed the look with a white sneaker. As soon as he posted the pictures, fans started commenting on it. His comment section is flooded with lovely messages. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “Hey Sidharth are you a cushion? Coz you're very cozy cozy and i want to hug you and do ninni....ok BYE.”

Another fan wrote on Instagram, “We missed you so much Sidharth.” “Love that color on you jaan,” writes a fan.

Take a look at his pictures here:

Recently, he had also informed his fans about his sprained ankle. On June 29, he tweeted, “Sometimes you make list of things to do and land up doing nothing .. and sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot.” The actor enjoys a huge fan following. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill is also adored. They are very popular as SidNaaz.

Credits :Sidharth Shukla Instagram

