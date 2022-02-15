PICS: Soon-to-be parents Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee paint the city red with love on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day just bid us a lovely adieu, but not before giving numerous couples a chance to express their love for their partners. The glamorous world of Bollywood and Television too saw a lot of heartwarming wishes and celebrities giving a glimpse of how they spent the special day with their loved ones. One of the gorgeous couples who were in the city looking absolutely beautiful were Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee - our soon-to-be mommy and daddy.

In the pictures, the duo looked absolutely in love as they posed for the shutterbugs excitedly. Gurmeet looked dashing in a blue and white tie-dye shirt with dark pants. On the other hand, Debina looked stunning in a royal red velvet dress. With her one-shoulder dress, the actress carried a small red baguette bag. Moreover, her entire attire was enhanced with her sleek golden jewellery. We could also see soon-to-be mommy Debina’s baby bump. The two looked quite happy and excited and their smiles were quite infectious.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Valentine’s morning. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared mushy pictures of them as Debina flaunted her baby bump. In the picture shared by Gurmeet Choudhary, he was seen standing with wifey Debina Bonnerjee, twinning in white together. Gurmeet held a red rose in his hand and Debina had a beautiful maternal glow on her face. Gurmeet wrote on the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day my loves @debinabon #gurbina #happyvalentinesday #valentineday #love”

