PICS: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty surprised with the birthday celebration; Cuts a cake with the team

Shilpa Shetty has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her birthday. The cast and crew of Super Dancer Chapter 4 organised a surprise birthday bash for her.

Bollywood actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring from all corners for the beautiful actress. Fans to celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their wishes for her. She is a fitness enthusiast and always stresses the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Apart from acting, she also a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She has recently returned to the show after her family was tested negative for COVID 19.

To make her birthday more special, the whole team organised a birthday celebration. This left Shilpa Shetty surprised and she was overwhelmed by their gesture. She cut the cake with everyone and enjoyed her day. As quoted by IANS, the actress said that the show Super Dancer 4 is her extended family. “There is this unseen bond that ties us. She said that she is glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team,” she added.

In the celebration, the actress was seen dressed in a black sequin dress. She has opted for bold makeup with smokey eyes. Right from contestants to judges and host, everyone had a great time during the celebration.

Take a look at the birthday celebration pictures here:

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Guru-Shishya Ki Adla-Badli. The contestants will be seen learning different styles with their new super gurus. In Shilpa Shetty's absence on the show, had entered the show as the judge.

