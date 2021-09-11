PICS: Surbhi Jyoti joins Karenvir & Teejay for Ganesh Utsav; Arjun Bijlani & wife dish out traditional vibes

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular and extensively celebrated festivals in India. It is the main festival of Maharashtra and the entertainment fraternity celebrates the holy festival with much enthusiasm. Numerous actors residing in the city brought home Ganpati's idol yesterday as they shared pictures on their social media handles. Actor has also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home and has been seeking blessing from Bappa. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti had also paid a visit to Karenvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu, who have also welcomed Ganpati at their house.

In the recent pictures from Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami's residence, they were seen in matching blue ethnic outfits. Neha was seen wearing a gracious gota work ethnic suit while the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun had donned a plain blue kurta pyjama. They were seen standing beside Lord Ganesh idol which was placed in the spectacularly floral decorations at their temple. Both of them were seen standing with joined hands as they prayed to Lord Ganesha.

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti was seen at the residence of Karenvir Bohra as they pose for the paps after the Ganesh Utsav celebrations. She looked gracious and radiant in a golden brown outfit and silver jewellery. She had paired it with style flat footwear. Meanwhile, Karenvir had worn black designer kurta pyjama, and wife Teejay had sported a white chickanwork kurta set. For the uninitiated, Surbhi and Karenvir had shared the screen space in Qubool Hai and have been great friends ever since.

