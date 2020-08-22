PICS: Team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 with a puja

The cast of Star Plus' two popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have welcomed Ganpati Bappa with full devotion on the sets of their show. Here are some pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations.

Everybody's favourite Ganpati Bappa has arrived, and people all across the nation are welcoming him with open arms. Though the celebrations of Ganesh Chathurthi are different this time considering the Coronavirus pandemic, the spirits to keep Bappa happy in this 10-day festival is still high. Though the Ganesh Chathurthi 2020 celebrations are not as grandeur, even in this low-key celebration, devotees are ensuring to spread positivity and happiness around. Several Television celebrities have welcomed Bappa home, while some actors are seeking his blessings from the sets of their show.

The teams of two such popular Indian Television shows have invited Gannu Bappa on the sets their show and are celebrating Ganesh Utsav with utmost safety, precautions, and devotion. We're talking about Star Plus' shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The YRKKH and YRHP teams welcomed Lord Ganesha by performing puja. The whole cast and crew of the two teams along with producer Rajan Shahi were present to seek blessings of the Vignhartha and offer him prayers.

While YRKKH's Shivangi Joshi aka Naria was present in the Ganpati Puja, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik seemed to be missing. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and others from the YRHPK team were immersed in the festive spirit as they performed a devotional puja for Lord Ganesha. The leading beauties of the shows Shivangi, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri looked gorgeous as they were dolled up in pretty traditional outfits for the occasion.

All the members of the team of YRKKH and YRHPK took the utmost safety precautions as they covered their faces with masks while performing the puja. Two different pandals have been created for Bappa on the sets of the shows. Creator Rajan Shahi is elated to welcome Bappa, and said, 'Ganpati Ji's arrival has filled the sets with positivity.'

Take a look at YRKKH and YRHPK's Ganesh Chathurthi 2020 celebrations:

