PICS: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra might just be the cutest Bigg Boss couple; Here's why

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been literally painting the world in red ever since the cute couple got out of the Bigg Boss house. Let’s be honest, their relationship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss season 15. Just yesterday the couple mesmerized their lovers as Karan shared a sweet ‘Romeo Juliet’ moment with Tejasswi on his Instagram. The two were also spotted by the paps together at other venues. Now, we got our hands on some more of Tejasswi and Karan moments from today - and can we just add, they might soon turn out to be the best Bigg Boss couple!

In the pics, the duo looked absolutely gorgeous and complimented each other quite well. Karan sported a baby pink sweatshirt with khaki pants. On the other hand, Tejasswi was a sight for sore eyes in her white T-shirt dress which was held together in place with a brown belt. What can we say, the Kundrra-Prakash couple knows how to dress well! The two have been quite inseparable ever since the show ended. So much so that recently it was revealed that the duo has been boycotted from their fellow contestant Shamita Shetty’s birthday party together.

Take a look:

Pinkvilla was the first to report this news. As per reports, big sister Shilpa Shetty is all set to host a grand birthday party for Shamita Shetty on 2nd February. A major chunk of the Bigg Boss fraternity will be seen at Bastian celebrating Shamita Shetty's birthday. However, the host Shilpa Shetty has invited everyone to the party except Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi's 'Aunty' remark on Shamita Shetty has left the Shetty family furious.

