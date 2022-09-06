PICS: Tejasswi Prakash sets the temperature soaring in a bodycon thigh-high slit gown; Fans hail her beauty

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures on her social media handle from her photoshoot. And every time she uploads these breathtaking pictures, it goes viral within the blink of an eye, owing to her beauty and fashion sense.

Today, the Naagin 6 actress took the internet by storm as she dropped some fabulous photos from her latest photoshoot. In these pictures, Tejasswi looks like a bombshell in a black bodycon thigh-high slit gown and can melt many hearts as she strikes captivating poses. Sharing these snaps, Tejasswi wrote, "Taking the stairs upwards at my own pace." As soon as these pictures were up on the photo-sharing application, her fans and followers have taken over her comments section and praised her beauty.

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

