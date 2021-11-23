TV actors Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet to tie the knot soon; Share pre wedding PICS

The wedding season is here upon us! Many star weddings have already been in the headlines for quite some time. Now, after Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s glamorous wedding, Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet are all set to tie the knot on 28th November. Recently, the gorgeous couple shared a few clicks with their fans, giving a glimpse into the festivities that have begun in full vigour. While some pictures captured the morning Tikka ceremonies and other fun events, the others were of the evening shenanigans.

In the pictures that Sanjay and Poonam posted, the duo looked super content. The first pic was with a silhouette concept, with the couple romantically touching each other’s foreheads. The backdrop was super cute, with ‘Bride & Groom To Be! #POONJAYKISHAADI' etched on the wall, surrounded with fairy lights to give a dreamy effect. There on, the next pictures gave a glimpse into the morning ceremonies. There were some clicks of the happy couple in the pool, posing with sunglasses and smiling widely into the camera. The remaining clicks gave a peek of the night festivities. Poonam looked absolutely ravishing in an off-shoulder party gown. On the other hand, Sanjay looked deviously dapper in a black tuxedo. They excitedly captioned the pictures, ‘To Be!’. Indeed, they had fun.

Take a look at the post:

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet got engaged in 2018. Recently, Sanjay surprised his beau with another ring to celebrate their engagement again. The duo is all set to get hitched on 28th November, and have been sharing multiple snaps from their full-blown pre-wedding festivities.

