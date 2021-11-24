PICS: Yuvika Chaudhary showers love on hubby Prince Narula on his birthday, calls him her ‘heartbeat’

TV actor Prince Narula’s career graph has been on the rise ever since he started participating in reality shows. He has gained a massive following by emerging as the winner of four consecutive reality shows including MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Before lifting the trophies, Prince appeared in television dramas like Badho Bahu and Naagin 3. The actor is married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. It has been several years, and the couple is growing strong together ever since.

On Prince’s birthday, Yuvika Chaudhary decided to wish him in an adorable way through her social media handle. Yuvika treated fans with pictures wherein Prince was seen cutting a cake and also posing with his parents along with his wifey. Sharing the priceless pictures, Yuvika penned a sweet birthday note and called Prince her ‘heatbeat’. “When you listen to my heart, you would find it always says your name. Happy birthday my heart’s beat!” she wrote.

A few months back, actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently grabbed headlines for using a casteist slur in her vlog. She received a lot of criticism on social media. The actress was also booked by the Haryana Police. Later, the actress came out and also issued a public apology wherein she said apologized for hurting the sentiments of the people. Prince Narula had even defended her and said that people make “big deal out of small things”.

