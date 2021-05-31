Pinjara Khubsurti Ka completes 200 episodes; Lead actors Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal express gratitude

TV show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka completes 200 episodes landmark, following which the lead pair share their thoughts.

A very successfully running show on TV, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has completed a new milestone as the show completes 200 episodes. One of the most popular shows on the Colors channel, it has created an impact on a large audience base. The show is based on the life of a couple Mayura (played by Riya Sharma) and Omkar (played by Saahil Uppal), and the problems in their life. It is shown that the lead of the show Omkar gets obsessed with the beauty of Mayura, which creates problems in her life. In due course of 200 episodes, it is shown that Mayura struggles to transform her and her husband’s life.

Talking about a milestone event, Saahil said that he is very delighted that the show has reached the landmark. He said that it is a brilliant show which has gone from strength to strength, and he feels lucky to be part of the show. He adds that the role of Omkar is a complex one and has developed over time to perceive beauty in a different way. He said that the makers have made sure to keep adding interesting twists to the show, which has helped them reach the milestone. He wishes to keep working hard and entertain his audience.

The lead actress of the show, Riya Sharma also commented that 200 episodes is an impressive milestone to achieve and she is happy to do it. She added that her role has received loved and appreciation from the audience. Hence, the show and her role have a special place in her heart. She believes that it is just a beginning and more problems are yet to come in Mayura and Omkar’s life.

The show is filled with dramatic plot twists and the audience is supporting the show, which helped the show reach the 200 episodes milestone. There will be more drama in the show with the entry of a new character ACP Raghav Shastri, played by Karan Vohra.

