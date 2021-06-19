Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Riya Sharma & Saahil Uppal excited about the upcoming leap with a reincarnation twist

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is set to witness a 20 year leap in the story and the cast is hopeful that it will leave the audience impressed.

The show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has become very popular over the last few months with the interesting storyline and a great ensemble of cast. The show has received immense love and support from the audience, as the people love the connection between the actors Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal who play the lead role of Mayura and Omkar respectively. So, far we have seen that Omkar and Mayura faced endless struggles in the married life. In fact, as per the latest track, the lead track is even killed leaving everyone in shock.

However, there is a twist as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is set to witness a 20 year leap in the plot wherein Mayura and Omkar will be reincarnated. Interestingly, post leap, Mayura will be seen as a rich and pampered girl while Omkar will be born as a middle-class guy who works very hard to earn money. Sharing her excitement about the leap, Riya stated, “Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has grown from strength to strength. It is a heartening story of obsession, beauty and love and has resonated deeply with viewers. With Omkar and Mayura passing away tragically in each other’s arms, a new chapter will soon open for them. A chapter filled with drama, romance and a whole lot of entertainment. It’s a very promising point in the show and I am sure our viewers will love to witness these two characters yet again but in a different avatars.”

On the other hand, Saahil also mentioned that the leap will turn things more dramatic on the show. “First of all I am really happy that the show has completed 200 episodes and all are working hard to make each episode just as exciting and entertaining. I am thankful to my fans who have always kept my back and shown me their support. With this leap, things are set to turn even more dramatic and the viewers will see a very different version of Mayura and Omkar. While fate has placed them at the opposite ends of the spectrum, it is going to be amazing to see whether the two will connect with each other and rediscover themselves. The viewers are in for a treat for sure this time around,” he added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

