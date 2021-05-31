Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Mayura to confront Raghav about framing Omkar

In the recent episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Mayura will be seen making efforts to quest about Vishaka’s tampered reports.

Colors’ Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, starring Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal, became the talk of the town courtesy its interesting storyline. The show came as a breath of fresh air and the audience was in awe of Mayura (played by Riya) and Omkar’s (played by Saahil) chemistry. The family drama has come a long way in terms of storyline and the continuous twists in the show has managed to keep the audience intrigued. And now as per recent buzz, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is coming up with another twist in the coming episode.

So far, we have seen that Raghav is trying to frame Omkar in Vishaka’s case. While Mayura has been Omkar’s constant support and has been looking for evidence to prove his innocence. Now, in the latest episode, Mayura will be seen looking for evidence to find out about Vishaka’s tampered reports. However, this doesn’t go down well with Raghav who ends up burning down the office which has the evidence. This adds on to Mayura’s doubt about Omkar being falsely framed in the case. She ends up confronting Raghav about the same. It will be interesting to see if Mayura will find her answers.

To note, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has garnered a lot of attention since its inception and Saahil’s performance has been receiving a lot of praises as he had different shares to it. On the other hand, Riya has also managed to win hearts with her performance as Mayura and her innocence has added on to the popularity of the show.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka's Saahil Uppal reveals why he idolises Shah Rukh Khan; Opens up on his journey

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×