Pinjara Teaser OUT: Himanshi Khurana and Azim Riaz collaborate for a sad-romantic music video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most loved couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and started developing feelings for one another. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares videos with each other. They have never opened up about their marriage plans and were recently spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumours were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.

Now, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have collaborated on a new music album titled, Pinjara. The song is all set to release on 6th May at 10 am. However, the teaser has now been released. Both, Asim and Himanshi, took to their Instagram handle and shared the teaser of their song. Sharing the teaser, Himanshi wrote, "PINJRA teaser is out now...Full video will release on 6th May at 10 AM. @asimriaz77.official Music by @charanmusic Video directed by @mostoproduction". Asim also shared the teaser and wrote, "ALL U NEED IS LOVE, PINJRA TEASER IS OUT NOW…!!#asimriaz #himanshikhurana Music by - @charanmusic Video Director- @mostoproduction FULL VIDEO OUT ON 6 May AT 10 AM ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL…". Their fans have showered love on the teaser and are excited for the song to release.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana has been seen in several music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others.

