Pinkvilla Report: Most followed Bigg Boss winners on Instagram; Shweta Tiwari, Dipika Kakar to Sidharth Shukla

Ahead of Bigg Boss 2020, here's a list of previous winners of Bigg Boss and their social media popularity. From Prince Narula, Shweta Tiwari to Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla, most followed BB winners on Instagram.

Bigg Boss is a show that comes with a new season every year to entertain viewers with drama, acting, comedy, love, and emotions. Tagged as a controversial reality show, every year, Bigg Boss makes headlines for its concept and bunch of contestants. Just like all other reality shows, after an amazing journey, one contestant writes history and bags the winner's trophy. With 13 successful seasons, the audience has welcomed 13 people, having different personalities and opinions to be the winner of various seasons.

Though it is the whole set of inmates who add the 'extra dose of entertainment' in Bigg Boss with their antics, the winners certainly hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the viewers. With season 14 of Bigg Boss aka Bigg Boss 2020 in its way, today, we're going to take a look at all the past season winners of Bigg Boss and their popularity on social media. From Prince Narula, Shweta Tiwari to Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla, most followed BB winners on Instagram.

Here are the past Bigg Boss winners and their popualrity on Instagram

Prince Narula

Prince Narula is touted to be the star of reality shows. The handsome hunk has a streak of winning Roadies, Spiltsvilla, and Bigg Boss back-to-back. Prince was one of the most-loved and strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 9, and after a fantastic stint, he bagged the winner's trophy, leaving everyone awestruck. From doing daily soaps to reality TV shows, Prince has climbed the ladder of success like no one else.

Today, he has a massive following of '3 million' on Instagram, and it is no surprise that he is the first one this list. From his gymming sessions to his mushy pictures with wifey Yuvika Choudhary, Prince keeps fans entertained almost every day, and interacts with them quite often.

Sidharth Shukla

The latest Bigg Boss winner is also the heart-throb of millions of fans. Yes, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla, who bagged the title of the longest season Bigg Boss 13. From being called the angry young man of BB 13 to being praised for his witty one-liners, Sidharth's journey in the -hosted show is hailed by everyone. While he was already famous after his shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak actor, his popularity went top-notch after winning BB 13.

Sidharth today has a massive fan army of 2.8 million on Instagram, who yearn to see posts from him. And mind you, his popularity is increasing at the speed of light. While he was not much active on social media before, the handsome hunk is putting all efforts to engage with his fans (SidHearts) with quirky posts. Be it a random photo from home or a throwback video, Sidharth is doing all that he can to keep his fans happy.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Report: Shivangi Joshi, Neha Kakkar to Kapil Sharma; TV celebs' followers before TikTok Ban

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan defeated Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukherjee to become the winner of Bigg Boss season 7. Just like Sidharth, Gauhar Khan also has a 'huge' following of 2.8 million followers on her official Instagram handle. She is very active on social media, and there's almost no day when she misses out on posting something for her fans. From beautiful snaps to dance videos to BTS moments from her trips and shoots, Gauahar is 'killing' it with her social media game.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar made many heads turn during her stint in Bigg Boss 12. From her bond with Sreesanth to her famous aate wala halwa to her emotional breakdown on seeing Shoaib Ibrahim in the house, Dipika's BB 12 journey was a roller-coaster ride. However, TV's favorite bahu Dipika aka Simar from Sasural Simar Ka received immense support and finally emerged as the winner. Dipika's social media popularity also escalated during and after BB 12, and today 1.9 million people are following her Instagram.

The actress keeps sharing beautiful pictures with hubby Shoaib, her family, sister-in-law, and gives glimpses from her festive celebrations. Not only this, but Dipika has also been sharing food recipes and motivating people to cook yummy foodstuffs at home. She was last seen in Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum that went off-air in March this year.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari became the first female contestant to bag the trophy of Bigg Boss in season 4. The actress, popularly known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay received a lot of support from fans throughout her stint in the reality show. She finally emerged as the ultimate winner of BB 4 and continues to receive love on social media. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following of 1.4 million on Instagram. From BTS moments from her shoots to adorable pictures with daughter Palak and son Reyansh, Shweta's Instagram feed is filled with happy moments from her life. Currently, she is spreading the magic of her acting skills in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia is best remembered as 'Komolika' from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After her co-star Shweta from KZK, Urvashi participated in Bigg Boss season 6, and with an amazing stint went on to bag the winner's trophy. Urvashi enjoys a following on 948k followers on Instagram, which are increasing continuously. The actress keeps sharing beautiful pictures of herself, glimpses from her quality time with her sons, and also shares nostalgic 'blast from the past' moments.

Gautam Gulati

When one thinks about Gautam Gulati, the first thought that comes to mind is his song, 'We love, we love Gauti!' The handsome hunk's journey in Bigg Boss 8 has been one of a kind. From initially being boycotted by housemates to becoming a fan favourite, Gautam surprised everyone as he became the winner of BB 8. Ever since his stint on the show, his followers on Instagram have been increasing consistently as many are keen to join the 'Gautam City' (his quirky Insta handle). With a following of 706k, Gautam keeps treating fans with awe-inspiring pictures of himself, his workout regime, and family time.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 2020: Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz or Rashami; Which BB 13 finalist do you want to see as the 1st guest?

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar surprised everyone by becoming the first commoner to become the winner of Bigg Boss 10. With his simplicity and grounded nature, Manveer captured many hearts. After winning the BB 10 title, Manveer attained celebrity status and his social media popularity increased with each passing moment. Today, he has a loyal fan base of 367k followers on Instagram, who show their love on his posts.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar is still remembered as Kumkum from her popular daily soap. The beautiful actress enjoys a following of 350k on her Instagram handle, wherein she posts pictures with her daughter, her family, and more. She also uses her handle to unveil her beauty and skin secrets along with her workout regime. Juhi also keeps taking down the memory lane and posts beautiful throwback moments from her shows including her BB 5 days.

Rahul Roy

Known as the Aashiqui Boy, Rahul Roy, became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss. The model-turned-actor defeated Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Kishan, and Roopali Ganguly to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss season 1. The 52-year-old actor enjoys a following of 129k on Instagram. He shares posts from his personal life, and new pictures of himself. While he does not share posts daily, he ensures to surprise fans often at regular intervals.

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh won Bigg Boss 3, leaving everyone startled. He is the son of wrestler-turned-actor late Dara Singh. Vindu has a following of 70.3k followers on Instagram and makes it a point to share something daily with them. He loves interacting with fans and sharing his thoughts with them.

Ashutosh Kaushik

A year after winning Splitsvilla 5, Ashutosh Kaushik featured in Bigg Boss 2 and went home smiling with the winner's trophy of BB 2 also. Though he has won two popular reality shows, Ashutosh couldn't really cash in the win's and only has over 5k followers on Instagram. However, he did manage to bag roles in movies such as Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli.

If you're wondering why we did not mention Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, she has deleted her social media handles last year. The actress decided to delete her account and stay away from social media after internet users targetted her for her opinion. She first deleted Twitter and said that she will delete Instagram also, with no intention of returning to the social media platforms. However, her fan accounts are present and actively supporting her in all that she does.

ALSO READ: Is it time for Bigg Boss makers to put an END to the 'controversial' reality show?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×