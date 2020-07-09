Pinkvilla Report: Shivangi Joshi, Neha Kakkar to Kapil Sharma; TV celebs' followers before TikTok Ban

Many Indian TV celebrities used TikTok to make quirky videos and entertain others. From Shivangi Joshi to Shehnaaz Gill, here's a look at TV celebs followership and popularity on TikTok before the application was banned.

TikTok an application that was not only widely used in the urban areas but also the rural areas, across India. The app allowed users create short videos of themselves lip-syncing to songs or famous dialogues. Many used it to showcase their talents of dance, comedy sketches, painting, and more. It provided a good database of music, effects, and sound bites that made the videos more interesting and enhanced its quality. Well, all courtesy to TikTok many became the King of Romance, by lip-syncing ’s iconic dialogues and even tried to beat Baburao from Hera Pheri in his own game.

Not only the common man, but many celebrities from Bollywood and the Television industry also used this application for sharing some quirky, funny and even inspirational videos. However, just a few weeks ago, the Indian Government in a shocking move announce a ban on TikTok and other 58 Chinese apps follow the Indo-China rift on the LAC. From Shivangi Joshi, Neha Kakkar to Shehnaaz Gill, TikTok was popular among many known faces from the Telly world. Like the commoners, celebrities used to in their spare time to entertain others and also be entertained. Today, we bring to you a report of Television celebrities who used TikTok and their followership before the ban.

Here are the TV celebrities and their followership on TikTok before ban:

1. Arshifa Khan - 28.3 million

Arshifa Khan is one of the youngest on this list, but also the most popular. The 16-year-old girl enjoyed a massive following on Tiktok. The young girl began her acting career with Star Plus' popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas-Veera in 2012. Her innocent face and cute voice won many hearts. Post which she was seen in several shows, advertisements, and also made her Bollywood debut with Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018. The young star is popular for making dubsmash videos, lip-syncing, and also performing some sketches flaunting her acting skills. She also created comedy, beauty, shayari, and makeup hack related content.

2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani - 28 million

Jannat Zubair needs no introduction. The beautiful young actress became a household name with her fantastic portrayal of Colors TV's Phulwa in 2011. She was also seen playing the role of a student in Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki, in 2018. Jannat is quite popular on TikTok for making lip-sync video, dance videos, and sharing makeup and fashion tips. She often made funny and mimicry videos with her little brother on the mobile application.

3. Sameeksha Sud - 24.3 million

Sameeksha Sud is known for her portrayal in Baal Veer as Dari Pari. She is a model and actress by profession and a very well-known TikTok celebrity. Sameeksha is known for creating amusing video clips, dance videos, comedy videos, and lip-syncs on TikTok. She also

4. Avneet Kaur - 22.3 million

Avneet Kaur, better known as Yasmine from Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga was another famous face on TikTok. Like many others, she made videos on dance, comedy, lip-syncs, and more. Avneet often collaborated with some of her friends for engaging and entertaining videos, including her co-star Sidharth Nigam. The young actress made her big Bollywood debut with Rani Mukherjee in the film Mardaani in 2014.

5. Neha Kakkar - 17.1 million

Known as the singing sensation, Neha Kakkar was a rage on Tiktok. The cute and bubbly singer created several comedy videos, took up challenges, lip-sync videos, slow-motion videos, among others. Neha also collaborated with other famous TikTokers including brother Tony Kakkar. The Indian Idol 11 judge kept her fans hooked with fun-loving TikTok videos, and she often promoted her songs through the platform.

6. Aashika Bhatia - 15.9 million

You would remember her as Ginni from Sony TV's Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi opposite Shweta Tiwari or from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Nikki Dixit alongside Shaheer Sheikh. The young girl was a sensation on TikTok for her amazing dance videos and collaborative sketches. Her videos with ex-boyfriend Satvik, Manjul, and Team Nawab have crossed millions of views.

7. Bharti Singh - 13.5 million

Known as the 'laughter queen', Bharti Singh also used this interactive platform to spread smiles across. She always has something up her sleeve to make her fans laugh, and on Tiktok Bharti created short videos to quickly tickle viewers funny bones. She also made ample of videos with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, giving a glimpse of their amazing bond and camaraderie.

8. Shivangi Joshi - 8.8 million

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. Popular for playing Naira in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Kartik (Mohsin Khan), the young actress used TikTok to create fun-loving content and interact with her fans. From lip-syncing famous dialogues to dancing on beats to singing songs, Shivangi went all out to entertain her fans through TikTok videos.

9. Siddharth Nigam - 8.5 million

Avneet Kaur's partner and former co-star Siddharth Nigam was also an active user of TikTok. The handsome hunk gave a glimpse of his fitness routine, imitated other stars, lip-sync videos and make some interesting sketches too. He often joined hands with Jannat Zubair and Avneet for TikTok videos. His popularity on Indian Television gained him many followers on TikTok. Known for his amazing dancing skills, Siddharth wowed many girls with his moves and looks.

10. Guru Randhawa - 7.5 million

Famous Indian singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa also mesmerised millions with his TikTok videos. The handsome Punjabi and Bollywood singer posted several BTS moments from the sets of his music videos, collaborated with artists for funny clips, and also shared glimpses from his leisure time.

11. Shehnaaz Gill - 7.1 million

Bigg Boss 13's most-loved contestant Shehnaaz Gill has also used TikTok massively. The Punjab Ki , made videos every now and then. From flaunting her dancing skills to making people laugh with her comedy, to just giving them a glimpse of her personal life, Sana took viewers by storm with her TikTok videos. She also often imitated other actors to show off her acting prowess.

12. Mahira Sharma - 5.7 million

Former Kundali Bhagya actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Mahira Sharma also used TikTok to flaunt her acting skills, dance on peppy tracks, show off her adayein and lip-sync on popular Bollywood dialogues. After BB 13, she many times collaborated with good friend Paras Chhabra for funny videos, and PaHira's chemistry on TikTok also grabbed many eyeballs.

13. Himanshi Khurana - 3.6 million

Himanshi Khurana became a household name with her short yet amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer-model used TikTok to share her dancing videos, promote her upcoming songs, and also spread her cuteness across.

14. Kapil Sharma- 3.4 million

Stand-up comedian, actor, singer, and host, the multifaceted Kapil Sharma also used TikTok for making funny comedy videos. He often floored fans his original comedy sketches, and characters such as Chappu Sharma, Inspector Shamsher, madman Rajesh Arora, Ramlal of Sholay, Khatrughan Sinha and of course, Bittoo Sharma.

