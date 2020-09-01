Pinkvilla Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Longest running shows on TV

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Pavitra Rishta and FIR; here's a list of 12 longest-running serials on Indian Television.

With various OTT platforms emerging, the media consumption pattern might have changed gradually, but Indian Television serials and everyone's beloved 'idiot box' still rule the throne in almost every household. Daily soap operas have occupied a significant place not only in our hearts but also in our lives. Today they are not merely a means to escape boredom but have grown to be a friend in loneliness. Every year several Hindi serials are launched, bringing new stories and content to viewers. While some are loved and appreciated, others fail to make a mark.

Call it a boon or a bane, there's one thing about Indian Television shows that everyone is aware of, their 'length.' Yes, Hindi serials swear by the formula of leaps, and stretching shows until lose their essence. With Television and shows being such an integral part of everyone's lives, today, let us take a look at the longest-running TV shows in India, who have not only added to the cut-throat competition of the industry but also sometimes brought about a change. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Pavitra Rishta and FIR; here's a list of longest-running serials on Indian Television.

Take a look at the 12 longest-running shows on TV

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

You saw it coming, didn’t you? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the numero uno position on the list of the longest-running shows on India Television with 3185 episodes and still counting! With innumerable memes asking 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' the show has managed to keep the audiences hooked for 11 long years. Currently focussing on Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) life, YRKKH premiered on 12 January 2009. It began its journey with Akshara ( ) and Naitik's ( ) life. Well, YRKKH and Kaira's chemistry truly deserves applause for its contribution.

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an 'ideal' TV show, which has been running for over 12 years now. Why do we call TMKOC 'ideal'? Well, it is a perfect blend of emotions, drama, comedy, information, and education. From tickling your funny bones with its hilarious plot to making you learn the 'true' meaning of life, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has done it all in the past and is continuing to do so. The humour ride took off on 28 July 2008, and it last month it completed 12 years. While Jethalal and Gokuldham society members have craved a special place among viewers, the show is soon going to touch the 3000 episodes mark. As we write the article, TMKOC has completed 2981 episodes.

3. Balika Vadhu

How can one miss Balika Vadhu, while talking about the longest-running shows on Indian TV? Throwing light upon a serious topic of 'child marriage,' Balika Vadhu raised several eyebrows for its concept. It was lauded by everyone, for trying to bring about a change and show the ugly face of child marriage, which is still prevalent in remote areas of the country. The show premiered on 21 July 2008, and its final episode aired on 31 July 2016, with an epic journey of 2245 episodes. Shot in Rajashthan, the show focused on an ugly aspect of Indian society. Balika Vadhu is considered to be the first Hindi fiction show to cross 2000 episodes.

4. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is almost on everyone's mind right now, courtesy the viral rap video. Social media users can't stop humming the musical rap and ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.' Well, by now we all Rasode me 'Rashi' thi, but did you know, it is the fourth-longest TV show of Indian history? The plot of the show was about an ideal daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu who wins the love of her husband and family and fights back any problems that come near her loved ones.

Starring Gia Manek (later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee), Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh, and Rupal Patel, the show aired on 3 May 2010. The series ended on 23 July 2017 and is credited with a total of 2,184 episodes. Makers are now ready to enthrall fans with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which will hit the tube soon.

5. Sasural Simar Ka

Dipika Kakar became a household name as Simar, and even today many remember her as her onscreen name. Sasural Simar Ka revolved around two sisters Roli and Simar who get married in the same house, and how their lives took turns daily. Starring Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Manish Raisinghani in the leads, the show started on 25 April 2011. It proudly takes the fifth position on this list as it has managed to pile up 2,063 episodes, and aired its last episode on 2 March 2018.

6. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

When one talks about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a flash of memories is experienced, and it leaves everyone nostalgic. It was the time when Smirti Irani ruled the Telly world with her acting prowess, and Tulsi Virani was every household's daughter-in-law. It dates back to the 'golden era' of saas-bahu dramas on Indian Television. With an ensemble cast, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008. Produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, it lasted for over 8 years, completing 1,833 episodes.

7. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Another much-loved show by Ekta Kapoor, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii managed to hit the mark of 1833 episodes in its long journey of 8 years. Starred Sakshi Tanwar (Parvati) and Kiran Karmarkar (Om Agarwal), the soap opera explored the duo's life, who living in a Marwadi joint family. While Parvati became an ideal daughter-in-law, Om was touted to be the ideal son. The story, spread over three generations, majorly focused on Parvati, her struggles to be an ideal wife and daughter-in-law, mother, and grandmother. It also highlighted the importance of why sometimes one must stand against their loved ones to do what is morally right. It bid goodbye to viewers on 6 November 2008.

8. Uttaran

Uttaran is one of the most loved shows to date. With an ensemble cast of , Tinaa Dutta, Nandish Sandhu, and Rohit Khurana, Uttaran lasted for 1549 episodes. While it was launched on 1 December 2008, it bid adieu on 16 January 2015, after completing a wonderful journey of over six years. The show dwelled into the lives of two girls from economically opposite backgrounds and the friendship that they shared.

9. Diya Aur Baati Hum

On the ninth spot, we have everyone's beloved Sandhya Bindni takes. Yes, Star Plus popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum is amongst the longest-running shows. Unlike several other shows, this one had a modern touch, with an ambitious girl in the lead role fighting it out to fulfill her dreams, and her husband supporting her throughout. Starring Deepika Singh Goyal and Anas Rashid in the lead roles, Diya Aur Baati Hum ran for 5 years. The journey which began on 29 August 2011, was brought to an end on 10 September 2016, after clocking 1,487 episodes.

10. Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

'Jeevan kar leta hai shringar sach hai naa Kumkum Se,' you might have not watched the serial, but most of us hum the song in the same tune. Well, it proves the impact Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan had on the Indian audience. With Juhi Parmar (Kumkum) and Hussain Kuwajerwala (Sumit) in the lead roles, the romantic saga had viewers glued to the TV screens for 7 years. The show, which started on 15 July 2002, was praised for its interesting and realistic storyline. But, it Juhi and Hussian's evergreen love story, that held viewers' attention. After a fantastic response, it went off-air on 13 March 2009, completing 1,449 episodes.

11. Pavitra Rishta

When it comes to naming popular love-epics on Indian Television, Pavitra Rishta's name shines right at the top. The show explored the story of Archana Karanjkar(Ankita Lokhande) a less educated girl, and Manav Deshmukh (Sushant Singh Rajput) a car mechanic. From their love story to the struggles the faced, Pavitra Rishta revolved around the duo's life. With its intriguing storyline, Pavitra Rishta gripped the attention of fans not only in India but also overseas. It aired on Zee TV on 1 June 2009, and after a run of 5 years, it ended on 25 October 2014, putting an end to Archana and Manav’s beautiful love story and uniting them in heaven.

12. FIR

Who does not remember Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala (Kavita Kaushik) and Chief Inspector Hanuman Prasad Pandey's (Shiv Panditt) nok-jhok? Well, the two became the center of attraction, with the comedy show in F.I.R. Whether it is their flirty nature or Ms. Chautala's bold attitude, the show rode high on success. Set in a police station, F.I. R revolved around the story of a quirky female cop and began its modest journey on 31st July 2006. After enthralling fans for 9 long years and 1,323 episodes, it bid adieu to fans on 3 January 2015.

