Pisachini New Promo OUT: Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar & Harsh Rajput's show to start airing on 8 August

Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput are amongst the popular actors in the Telly world and have entertained the audiences several times with their acting prowess. The three have now joined hands for an upcoming supernatural show titled 'Pisachini'. Actress Nyrraa will play the antagonist Rani aka 'Pisachini' in the show. On the other hand, Jiya will essay the lead character Pavithra, who will try to save her love Rocky from Pischani. Rocky will be played by Harsh.

Pisachini New Promo Out:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Pisachini on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we get to see Pavithra and Rocky's blooming romance which is further interrupted by Pischani, who hypnotizes Rocky and calls him toward her. Pavithra then witnesses Pischani's real avatar and realises her sinful intentions. The caption of this promo read, "Kya Pavithra rok paayegi Rocky ko Pishachini ke maqsadon ko uske anjaam tak pahuchane Dekhiye #Pishachini 8th August se, Mon-Fri, raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par".

Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput on their characters:

Nyrraa opened up on her character and told India Forums, "Rani is one of the most complex characters that I have ever played and I want to thank COLORS for trusting me with this role."

Commenting on her on-screen character, Jiya says that she is elated to be a part of this show and is going to essay a very different avatar compared to what she has essayed in her previous shows.

Sharing details on his character, Harsh said that he will be seen playing Rakshit, who will be a progressive man. He also revealed that Rakshit will be cynical about ghost stories and supernatural powers.

About Pishachini:

The story of Pishachini will revolve around the town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerized by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavithra. The show is all set to entertain the audiences with unexpected magic and drama. The show will soon start airing on 8th August on Colors TV at 10 pm.

