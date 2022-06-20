Pishachini: Nyrraa M Banerjee starrer supernatural show's PROMO OUT; Take a look

Nyrraa M Banerjee rose to fame with her role in Divya Drishti, a supernatural drama that aired on Star Plus. She played the main character 'Divya' in this daily soap. Now the actress is all set to star in another supernatural show titled 'Pishachini'. Colors TV will soon launch a new show to entertain the audiences and along with Nyrraa, another actress who is reportedly going to star in Pishachini is Kaatelal & Sons fame, Jiya Shankar. In the show, Nyrraa will be essaying the character of Rani whereas Jiya will play Pavithra.

Today, Colors TV has shared the first glimpse of the upcoming supernatural show 'Pishachini' on its Instagram handle. The caption of this promo read, "Khoobsurat chhalaava hai, maut ka bulaava hai. Aa rahi hai #Pishachini, jald hi, #Colors par. @nyra_banerjee". The story of Pishachini will revolve around the town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerized by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavithra. The show is all set to entertain the audiences with unexpected magic and drama.

Talking about her character, Nyrraa told India Forums, "Rani is one of the most complex characters that I have ever played and I want to thank COLORS for trusting me with this role." On the professional front, Nyrraa M Banerjee has been a part of shows like Excuse Me Maadam and Helllo Jee.

Speaking of Jiya, the actress will essay the character of Pavithra. Commenting on her on-screen character, Jiya says that she is elated to be a part of this show and is going to essay a very different avatar compared to what she has essayed in her previous shows.

